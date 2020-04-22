RUTLEDGE, Talmadge "Tal" Clearwater, transitioned on April 16, 2020. A native of Clearwater and a local entrepre neur. A graduate of the former Pinellas High School and second year student at the the Florida A&M College now University, Tallahassee. Tal was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Tal was past President of the Clearwater Branch of NAACP where he led many Civil Rights issues. Memories will be cherish by two sons; and three daughters; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Smith-Young's Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2020