Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Espir-itu Santo Catholic Church
Safety Harbor, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tamara Shannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamara Shannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamara Shannon Obituary
SHANNON, Tamara 80, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Shannon. She was a devoted mother and mother-in-law and loved by Mike Shannon, Tara Shannon Watson, Kristen Shannon Krueger, Russell Watson, and Mike Krueger. She was the beloved grandmother of Johnny and Josh Watson and Cole and Brendan Krueger. Tammy was known as the life of the party and lit up every room. She loved to dance, sing and travel. She was known for her gourmet cooking. She was also an avid tennis player her entire life and she and her husband were members of the Countryside Country Club, where they enjoyed many social activities. Tammy will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends. She was a butterfly to catch. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 am, at Espir-itu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor. MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tamara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now