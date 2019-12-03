|
SHANNON, Tamara 80, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Shannon. She was a devoted mother and mother-in-law and loved by Mike Shannon, Tara Shannon Watson, Kristen Shannon Krueger, Russell Watson, and Mike Krueger. She was the beloved grandmother of Johnny and Josh Watson and Cole and Brendan Krueger. Tammy was known as the life of the party and lit up every room. She loved to dance, sing and travel. She was known for her gourmet cooking. She was also an avid tennis player her entire life and she and her husband were members of the Countryside Country Club, where they enjoyed many social activities. Tammy will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends. She was a butterfly to catch. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 am, at Espir-itu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor. MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019