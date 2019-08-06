SOUTHWELL, Tamara Sue Duke 77, passed away July 30, 2019. She was born in Mulberry, FL on July 1, 1942 to Chester and Laura Jean (Hancock) Duke. She moved to Apollo Beach 51 years ago from Plant City. She was a teachers' aide for the Hillsborough County schools, an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan and of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Southwell; and is survived by her daughter, Sherri Southwell; granddaughter, Jessika Southwell and brother, Sam Duke. The family will receive friends, Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 2-3 pm, at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, FL 33860. Celebration of Life will follow at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donate to Hancock Cemetery in care of Joyce Acuff 620 N. Polk Ave., Ft. Meade, FL 33841 or to Heidi's Dog Rescue 3690 Gandy Blvd. #416, Tampa, FL 33611. Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2019