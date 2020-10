Or Copy this URL to Share

CURL, Tami T. 51, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home October 19, 2020. She is survived by her father, Earmon Clinton Sr.; husband, Ronnie Curl; sons, LaGarian Clinton and Dale Davis; daughters, Lutericia Curl and Shawanna Wesley; nine grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday, October 31, 10:30 am at Abundant Life Ministries, 2051 9th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



