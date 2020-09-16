Tammi BOOTEN

BOOTEN, Tammi Sue age 49, passed suddenly in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born January 11, 1971, in Warren, OH, to Charles Long and Nancy Craft Leslie, who both survive. She was a graduate of Countryside High School, Clearwater, FL, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Tampa, FL. Upon graduation, she started her successful teaching and academic coaching career in Clearwater. Tammi married her lifelong sweetheart, Tony Booten, in a beautiful ceremony at sea, May 14, 1994, in Clearwater. From this special union came two beautiful children, Koelle and Collin, who survive her in Clearwater, as well as her "Wein" and best friend, Tony. She is also survived by one sister, Kristina Simons (Jonathan); niece, Alexia MacDougall; and nephew, Trevin Seginak. Tammi had a special gift of empowering both adults and children with her infectious and positive attitude. She knew how to light up a room with her amazing smile. Her laughter, warmth, and kindness were one of a kind. She will be missed by many, as is evidenced by the hundreds of messages from people around the country upon learning of her passing. Tammi had a profound gift to see the best in everyone, but she was especially magical with children, both her own and others. Parents of her students have said that Tammi was the one person that believed in their children even more than they did, the one person that could help them bring out the very best in them. Tammi will forever be remembered for her love of family and her drive to help others achieve the best versions of themselves. A celebration of Tammi's life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 4-6pm at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL. The service will also be available via livestream through Curlew Hills Memory Gardens website and on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Colontown (https://colontown.org/support
), an organization dedicated to raising awareness of colorectal cancer, in memory of her cousin, Pam Post Stewart.