Tanasha WHITING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tanasha WHITING.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHITING, Tanasha 47, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Dec. 16, 2019. She is survived by her parents Patrick Robinson Sr. and Leona Robinson; loving husband, Michael Whiting; son Michael Whiting; stepson, Carlos Whiting; daughter, Asha Whiting; stepdaughters, Chekeysha and Nikki Whiting, Ebony Cunningham, and Susan Beauzil; brother, Patrick Robinson Jr.; sister Briana Robinson; seven grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday Jan. 4, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.