WHITING, Tanasha 47, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Dec. 16, 2019. She is survived by her parents Patrick Robinson Sr. and Leona Robinson; loving husband, Michael Whiting; son Michael Whiting; stepson, Carlos Whiting; daughter, Asha Whiting; stepdaughters, Chekeysha and Nikki Whiting, Ebony Cunningham, and Susan Beauzil; brother, Patrick Robinson Jr.; sister Briana Robinson; seven grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday Jan. 4, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020