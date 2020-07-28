Tanya THIBODEAUX

THIBODEAUX, Tanya Marlene 43, of Seminole, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Carroll Thibodeaux and the late Judith Italiano Barbuto. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one sister, Tina Meyenburg. Tanya was a medical courier and was a member of Indian Rocks Christian Church in Indian Rocks, Florida. She loved traveling to the beach, playing cards, cooking and spending time with her family. In addition to her father, she is survived by two daughters, Cierra Nemeth and Allyson Nemeth; one granddaughter, Alianne Brister; two sisters, Tammy Cassady and Theresa Robinette; and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Thibodeaux family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com
. Arrangements especially for Ms. Tanya Marlene Thibodeaux and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; (423) 282-2631.