1/1
Tanya THIBODEAUX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tanya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THIBODEAUX, Tanya Marlene 43, of Seminole, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Carroll Thibodeaux and the late Judith Italiano Barbuto. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one sister, Tina Meyenburg. Tanya was a medical courier and was a member of Indian Rocks Christian Church in Indian Rocks, Florida. She loved traveling to the beach, playing cards, cooking and spending time with her family. In addition to her father, she is survived by two daughters, Cierra Nemeth and Allyson Nemeth; one granddaughter, Alianne Brister; two sisters, Tammy Cassady and Theresa Robinette; and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Thibodeaux family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Tanya Marlene Thibodeaux and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; (423) 282-2631.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monte Vista Memorial Park
1900 E OAKLAND AVE
Johnson City, TN 37601
4232822631
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved