Tara Clendenin

CLENDENIN, Tara Maraj 76, from Tampa, FL, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:42 am. Born March 21, 1944 in Penal, Trinidad Tobago, West Indies, she was the daughter of the late Ramjas and Ramkalia Maraj. She joins her late husband, Mikey Maraj; her sister, Gangadai Rampersad; her son, Sunildutt Maraj; and her grandson, John Paul Maharaj. She is survived by her sister, Doreen Mohammed; her three sons, Max Maraj, Bash Maharaj and wife, Paula, Surindra Maraj and wife, Kathy; four daughters, Sushilla Maharaj, Shayama Maharaj and husband, Fayad, Savita Maraj-Gooding and husband, Garnet, and Sarah Maharaj. She is survived by her thirteen grandchildren, Arielle and Sean Maraj, Noorjihan Mohammed, Kyra Schafte and husband, Matthew, Aleah Wilson and husband, Blondell, Maxwell, Alex, Olivia, and Krista Maraj, Jadyn and Jax Maharaj, Shalini Maharaj, and Mikey Maraj. She is also survived by her two great grandchildren, Liam and Luke Wilson. She leaves behind her legacy through Tara's Roti Shop. Her passion and love for her shop is seen through her customers who have became her extended family.