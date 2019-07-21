Tasia MARTIN (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Beach Memorial Chapel
301 COREY AVE
St Pete Beach, FL
33706
(727)-360-5577
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Bay Pines National Cemetery
St. Petersburg, FL
Obituary
MARTIN, Tasia

87, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born in Zaharo Greece and has been a resident of Florida since 2002 coming from Mequon, WI. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Alfred Martin; sons, Manuel (Rita) Staleos and George (Linda) Staleos; daughter, Rita (Fred) Cotsakis; sisters,

Christine Fanos, Angeline Constantine, and Canella Niederer. Mrs. Martin is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is predeceased by parents, George and Magdeline (Caldis) Giannakopoulos. A graveside service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg on Monday, July 29 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the , 1000 American Superior Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880 (863) 292-9210. The Funeral arrangements are by Beach Memorial Chapel, St. Pete Beach, FL (727) 360-5577. For photos and condolences please visit:

beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019
