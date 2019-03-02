KENYON, Ted
89, peacefully met the Lord Feb. 28, 2019 at his home that he shared with his wife Maxine of 69 years. Born in Indianapolis, he was the son of Harold and Edna Kenyon. He attended Purdue University and he was the owner/operator of Pro Access Gate Systems in his latter years. He was a member of Idlewild Baptist Church. He enjoyed boating, playing cards and board games with family and friends. He will be remembered for his positive, loving nature and giving anything he had to those in need. He is survived by his wife, Maxine; his sister, Sally; four daughters, Susan, Debbie, Diane and Julie and their spouses; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel. 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618 A reception will follow at 4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019