SILER, Ted C. 84, of Tampa, passed away July 19, 2019. He was born August 14, 1934 in Cane Creek, KY. He was a veteran of USAF and a retired drywall finisher for many years at Northeast Drywall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise. He is survived by his sons, David (Carol), Greg, Larry Siler and Terry Dwyer; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Lake Park, 1732 N Dale Mabry, Lutz, FL 33548 August 25, 10 am-2 pm, Shelter 1
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 17, 2019