1/1
Ted STRAND
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRAND, Ted L. passed away peacefully August 25, 2020. Born in Philipsburg, PA to Ted and Minnie Strand, November 2, 1943; Ted grew up in Lanse, PA and attended Tri-State College in Angola, IN, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He married the love of his life, Priscilla in 1964, and together they had two sons. The family moved to Florida in 1980, where Ted enjoyed the sun and warm weather for the last 40 years. Ted was a friend to everyone he met and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He offered his expert advice and skills whenever needed and loved to make people laugh with his grade A jokes and pranks. He will be forever loved and missed by the many people who were blessed to know him. Ted is survived by his wife, Priscilla; son, Ted and wife, Tricia; son, Mike and wife, Rachael; grandsons, Ted and Josh; granddaughter, Victoria; and great-grandson, Haiden. If you wish to offer a memorial, please consider donating to your local hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.curlewhills.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved