STRAND, Ted L. passed away peacefully August 25, 2020. Born in Philipsburg, PA to Ted and Minnie Strand, November 2, 1943; Ted grew up in Lanse, PA and attended Tri-State College in Angola, IN, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He married the love of his life, Priscilla in 1964, and together they had two sons. The family moved to Florida in 1980, where Ted enjoyed the sun and warm weather for the last 40 years. Ted was a friend to everyone he met and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He offered his expert advice and skills whenever needed and loved to make people laugh with his grade A jokes and pranks. He will be forever loved and missed by the many people who were blessed to know him. Ted is survived by his wife, Priscilla; son, Ted and wife, Tricia; son, Mike and wife, Rachael; grandsons, Ted and Josh; granddaughter, Victoria; and great-grandson, Haiden. If you wish to offer a memorial, please consider donating to your local hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.curlewhills.com