EWASHENKO, Tempie Erline passed Aug. 27, 2019. Tempie was born Aug. 10, 1928 in Andalusia, AL to Emory and Phyllis Rabren. She married Paul Ewashenko in 1946 and moved to New York City and Danbury, CT. She moved to St Petersburg in 1968. She was a loving mother to Michael (Shelley) Ewashenko, Linda (Harry) Johnson, Phyllis (Don) LeGrange. She had six grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family. Services at Bay Pines VA, Sept. 27, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019