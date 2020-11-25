FLEMING, Reverend Dr. Terence K. 79, of Oldsmar, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Fr. Fleming was born August 10, 1941 in Rochester, NY. He was the son of John and Olephine Fleming. He is predeceased by his parents; brother, David; nephew, Michael Harens; brother-in-law, Frank Harens. He will be very sadly missed by survivors; brother, John D. Fleming Jr. (Kathleen); his sister, Carol; several beloved nieces and nephews; many wonderful friends and his very best friend and faithful companion, Ansgar. Fr. Fleming attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, St. Bernard's College and Seminary, Colgate Rochester Divinity School and several post doctoral courses at Georgetown University, Boston College, and Berkeley, University of California. Upon completion of his education, Fr. Fleming began his lifelong career of pastoral care, program administration, medical ethics, and family system psychology. Most of his work was in the medical care field including grief counseling, addiction behavior treatment and social justice issues in New York, Florida and South Carolina. Father was loved and appreciated for his caring ways, charismatic personality, quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and his very giving nature. We love you and miss you Terry. A memorial vigil will be held in his honor at St. Matthew's Church, Starkey Road in Largo, Monday, Nov. 30, 4-7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, t 11 am, at St. Matthews. Due to the pandemic, attendance will be limited. If you wish to attend, you must call the church prior to Dec. 1st to make a reservation. The Mass will be live streamed at Stmat.org
. Burial will be in Rochester, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or a charity of your choice
