MURDOCK, Terence H. age 92, of Tampa, FL, entered into rest March 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline and son, John, he is survived by his sons, Kevin Murdock (Betsy), Dennis Murdock (Shellie), and Terry Murdock (Beverley); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private interment at Florida National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs by visiting https://www. guidedogs.org/donate/. Words of comfort may be expressed online by visiting: blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2020