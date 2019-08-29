BRIGHT-SKELTON, Teresa Faye 57, of St. Petersburg, transitioned August 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James Skelton; sons, Mario, Andre, and Jeremyn Skelton; daughters, Tasha Smith, Renita Skelton (Mackenzie Hollaway Sr.), Julissa Walton (Tremaine Cooper Sr.), and Ashley Skelton; brother, Michael Bright(Carolyn); sisters, Deborah Conway (Charles) and Annette Jones (Eric Sr.); 16 grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 31, 1 pm, at New Shiloh P.B. Church, 2810 22nd Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019