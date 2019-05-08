Teresa GARISTO

Obituary
GARISTO, Teresa

61, resident of Clearwater, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was a devoted mother, worked in hospitality management, and served in the United States Army. She is proceeded in death by her father, Vito Garisto; brother, Nicholas Garisto, Staff Sgt. U.S. Air Force. She is survived by her children, daughter, Candice Marie Bentley (Jonathan) of Evans, GA; son, John Michael Kobert of Clearwater; mother, Josephine Pancia of Clearwater; brother, Joseph Garisto of Clearwater; sister, Julie Garisto of Tampa. Viewing will be Thursday, May 9 from 6-8 pm at Veterans Funeral Care. Funeral services will be Friday, May 10 at 1:30 pm at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. If so desired, memorials may be made to SuncoastHospice.org in Teresa Garisto's name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2019
