Teresa Palermo

PALERMO, Teresa Ann "Terri" 62, of Seminole, FL went home to Jesus, whom she loved, October 10, 2020. Terri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a great friend. She had an enormous heart, with love and compassion for her people and her animals. Terri is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Julie (Thomas); her sons, Andrew (Raynes), Adam, Aaron, Phillip (Sevon) and Bryan; her sister, Linda; her brother, Jerry; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and very close friends, in many states. Terri was one of a kind, and will be sorely missed. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Ave. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Condolences may be shared at www.andersonmcqueen.com