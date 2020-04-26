|
SHILL, Teresa of Oldsmar, FL went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a dedicated member of the Harborside Christian Church. Teresa was a loving director of child care centers during her working years. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Tom Shill; step-sister, Sandra Jane Miles; and stepbrother, David Scheetz. Services will be announced at a later date when we can gather in her honor. She will be greatly missed. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020