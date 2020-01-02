ST. JOHN, Teresa 55, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away December 21, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Demetrius, Lon, and Dominique Woods; daughter, Takeya Clark; her brothers, Michael and Timothy Woods, Ronnie, Wayne, and Kenneth Cunningham; sister, Tina Woods-Morgan; 12 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake 7-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Saturday January 4, 1 pm, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church at 955 20th Street S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020