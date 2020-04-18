Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance BOSTIC. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOSTIC, Terrance Allen died peacefully at his home in Tampa on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 71, in the presence of his family. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa; his children, Teryn Bostic, Nathaniel Land (Sangita), and Jessica Seldin; his grandchildren, Isabella, Zoe, Alicia, Lizette, Jesse James, and Paris, who affectionately called him Boo; his sister-in-law, Gina Miller; niece, Allison Peek; and his beloved cousins, the Andersons. Terry was born in Huntington, West Virginia, May 30, 1948, son of Bonnie Lou and Edsel Bostic. He graduated from Marshall University with a Masters in Psychology and the University of Miami Law School with Honors in 1980. Upon graduation from law school, Terry was accepted into the United States Department of Justice honors program and was appointed an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. During his tenure at the Department of Justice he also served as a Special United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey in connection with prosecutors related to the Angelo Bruno crime family. After leaving the DOJ, he accepted a position as Assistant Counsel to the United States Senate Permanent Sub Committee on Investigations related to homeland security and governmental affairs under the direction of then Senator Sam Nunn of Georgia, investigating criminal investment fraud, money laundering, and the use of offshore banking to carry out criminal activity within the United States. While in private practice, he was defense council in some of the most significant white-collar criminal litigation matters in the Middle District of Florida. His white-collar defense work focused on grand jury investigations, trials and appeals related to antitrust, bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, money laundering, racketeering, securities fraud and tax violations. He also represented defendants in the Southern District of New York, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Stock Exchange Board of Directors, the US Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. Terry spent 10 years as Vice President and Corporate Counsel with Raymond James Financial. He was currently in private practice with the firm of Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin. Terry's faith was central to his life and he was a devoted longtime member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. He was a loving and thoughtful husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed summer days at Longboat Key sipping margaritas and cruising on his boat with family. But there was nothing he looked forward to more than the annual spring trip to Aspen, Colorado, though his skills relegated him to skiing Snowmass. Terry was an avid Miami Hurricane and Marshall Thundering Herd fan and didn't miss a game. He was beloved by many who will truly miss his wise advice, calm demeanor, sharp wit, and gentle soul.

