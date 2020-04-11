DIXON, Terrance "Jack" 43, of Riverview, was called to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020. He was born in Lakeland, FL to Terry Dixon and the late Kimberly Hall and raised by his loving grandparents, Reneus and Leila Register who are now rejoicing with him in Heaven. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of one year, Jennifer (Irwin) Dixon. He worked as a control room operator for Cargill Grain for 25 years. He was also a gifted leather smith and an avid horseman. Most importantly though he was a follower of Christ, a devoted husband, and a beloved friend to many.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020