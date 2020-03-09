|
WALLACE, Terrell Richard 84, of St. Petersburg, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 am, on Wednesday, March 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 200 78th Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Entombment with Military honors will immediately follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Avenue N., Clearwater, FL 33760. Terrell is survived by his loving wife, Maria Wallace; brother, Douglas Wallace; children, Terrell Wallace (Linda), Jerry Wallace (Joanne), Sherry Wallace (Heather), Gary Wallace (Kimberly), Kerry Krause (Shannon); step-son, Joseph Boeckel (Terri); grandchildren, Angelina (Mariano), Jennifer (Kyle), Jaclyn, Amanda (Stephen), Ryan, Chase, Austin; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Kaylee, Easton, Cooper, Mallena; many extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terrell's honor with checks made payable to "FGCC 101st ABN" and mailed to Richard Pack, Treasurer, 107 61st St. E., Palmetto, FL 34221 with "Terrell Richard Wallace Scholarship Fund" written in the memo. Condolences can be shared online by visiting: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 9, 2020