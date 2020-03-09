Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
200 78th Avenue NE
St. Petersburg, FL
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
5233 118th Avenue N.
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrell Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrell Wallace

Add a Memory
Terrell Wallace Obituary
WALLACE, Terrell Richard 84, of St. Petersburg, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 am, on Wednesday, March 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 200 78th Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Entombment with Military honors will immediately follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Avenue N., Clearwater, FL 33760. Terrell is survived by his loving wife, Maria Wallace; brother, Douglas Wallace; children, Terrell Wallace (Linda), Jerry Wallace (Joanne), Sherry Wallace (Heather), Gary Wallace (Kimberly), Kerry Krause (Shannon); step-son, Joseph Boeckel (Terri); grandchildren, Angelina (Mariano), Jennifer (Kyle), Jaclyn, Amanda (Stephen), Ryan, Chase, Austin; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Kaylee, Easton, Cooper, Mallena; many extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terrell's honor with checks made payable to "FGCC 101st ABN" and mailed to Richard Pack, Treasurer, 107 61st St. E., Palmetto, FL 34221 with "Terrell Richard Wallace Scholarship Fund" written in the memo. Condolences can be shared online by visiting: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now