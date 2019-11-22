WILLIAMS, Terrell Deshaun was born October 9, 1998 in St. Petersburg, FL to Ricardo Sr. and Stephanie Williams. He is the younger twin to Derrell Williams. Terrell departed this life Friday, November 15, 2019 at Bayfront Health, St. Petersburg. He is survived by his parents; brothers, Ricardo Williams Jr., Rashaad Browning, and Derrell Williams; sisters, Cherish, Kadijah, and Layla Williams; a host of other family members and friends. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019