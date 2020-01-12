Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terri ELIAS. View Sign Service Information David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-408-6651 Send Flowers Obituary

ELIAS, Terri A. (Vander Linden) a kind and generous woman, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family December 30, 2019, after a long illness. Terri was born in Ames, Iowa, attended school in Des Moines, Iowa graduating from Dowling Catholic in 1973 and from Iowa State in business in 1977, where she was a ZTA. She married her life partner, Don Elias, whom she met in college. She and Don were entrepreneurs in business, which took them to Philadelphia until they settled in Atlanta. After 30 years, they retired to Redington Shores, Florida. Terri was proud of her accomplishments in the business world, and there were many, however she took great pleasure in her family and friends. Terri was quick to meet people and no one remained a stranger for long. Terri was a great storyteller and a wonderful listener. Terri was generous to many people listening to their individual stories and helping out many in any way she could. She had 23 nieces and nephews, friends that she has met through the years, Braves baseball, Rally (an organization for children with cancer), the golf association she was a member of, friends at the Atlantis Bahamas, and various philanthropic organizations in which she was active. Terri loved playing cards, some slot machine action, soap operas, traveling, and watching her beloved Braves season after season. Her mother and father, Charles and Jeri Vander Linden and her nephew, Nick Anderson, preceded Terri in death. We find comfort in knowing that she is with them again and at peace. Her ready smile and quick wit will be missed. She is survived by her husband, Don; six siblings, Nancy Vander Linden of Florida, Rick Vander Linden (Kathy) of Michigan, Sandy Anderson of Iowa, John Vander Linden (Jack) of Chicago, Bob Vander Linden (Carla) of Iowa, Cheryl Wagner (Scott) of Florida; and 23 nieces and nephews. A sunset beach Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Double Tree Hotel in North Redington Beach, Florida. David C. Gross Funeral Home

ELIAS, Terri A. (Vander Linden) a kind and generous woman, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family December 30, 2019, after a long illness. Terri was born in Ames, Iowa, attended school in Des Moines, Iowa graduating from Dowling Catholic in 1973 and from Iowa State in business in 1977, where she was a ZTA. She married her life partner, Don Elias, whom she met in college. She and Don were entrepreneurs in business, which took them to Philadelphia until they settled in Atlanta. After 30 years, they retired to Redington Shores, Florida. Terri was proud of her accomplishments in the business world, and there were many, however she took great pleasure in her family and friends. Terri was quick to meet people and no one remained a stranger for long. Terri was a great storyteller and a wonderful listener. Terri was generous to many people listening to their individual stories and helping out many in any way she could. She had 23 nieces and nephews, friends that she has met through the years, Braves baseball, Rally (an organization for children with cancer), the golf association she was a member of, friends at the Atlantis Bahamas, and various philanthropic organizations in which she was active. Terri loved playing cards, some slot machine action, soap operas, traveling, and watching her beloved Braves season after season. Her mother and father, Charles and Jeri Vander Linden and her nephew, Nick Anderson, preceded Terri in death. We find comfort in knowing that she is with them again and at peace. Her ready smile and quick wit will be missed. She is survived by her husband, Don; six siblings, Nancy Vander Linden of Florida, Rick Vander Linden (Kathy) of Michigan, Sandy Anderson of Iowa, John Vander Linden (Jack) of Chicago, Bob Vander Linden (Carla) of Iowa, Cheryl Wagner (Scott) of Florida; and 23 nieces and nephews. A sunset beach Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Double Tree Hotel in North Redington Beach, Florida. David C. Gross Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close