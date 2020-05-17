Terri RANDALL
RANDALL, Terri A. 59, of St. Petersburg, passed away May 13, 2020. She was known by her nickname of "Tina." She was a friendly person that would always make others smile. She attended the Louise Graham Regeneration Center, an organization that helps developmentally disabled adults. She is survived by her sisters, Pamela Randall, Jennifer Wilder; brother, Tony Randall; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Annie Randall; sisters, Mary Randall, Jacqueline Edwards; and brother, Willie "Billy Boy" James Randall.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
