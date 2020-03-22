|
|
GESSERT, Terrie Louise 90, of Clearwater, Florida passed away peacefully March 18, 2020. Formerly of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, she moved to Florida in 1976 with her husband, Donald, who preceded her in death. They were very successful in the retail hardware business. She enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting and being with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Jim Butler); her son, Bill (Sue Koch); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Due to these troubling times, the family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, gifts are accepted at SuncoastHospicefoundation.org www.sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020