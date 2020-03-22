Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrie Gessert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrie Gessert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrie Gessert Obituary
GESSERT, Terrie Louise 90, of Clearwater, Florida passed away peacefully March 18, 2020. Formerly of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, she moved to Florida in 1976 with her husband, Donald, who preceded her in death. They were very successful in the retail hardware business. She enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting and being with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Jim Butler); her son, Bill (Sue Koch); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Due to these troubling times, the family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, gifts are accepted at SuncoastHospicefoundation.org www.sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
Download Now