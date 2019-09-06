Terry BRADDY (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Myrtle Hill Memorial Park
Obituary
BRADDY, Terry Garfield went peacefully to be with the Lord on, September 4, 2019. He was born in Tampa, FL, on April 15, 1934, to Evelyn Hacker Braddy and W. Garfield Braddy. He is survived by his wife, Carole "Callie" Hampton Braddy; his children; Lisa Braddy Simon (Brent); Thomas Hampton Jr.; Greg Hampton (Kim), and Casey Hampton; grandchildren, Blaise Simon (Jenna), Sarah Simon; Amber Hampton Hall (Travis), Kendra Hampton Edgell (Todd), Hannah Hampton and Jacob Hampton; and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Braddy Hudson (Ervin) and; his sister-in-law, Judy Spoto Braddy. He was predeceased by his brother, James W. Braddy. Terry also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Terry was a Tampa native. He retired from Tampa Electric Company, after 40 years of service and was a faithful employee. At TECO Terry worked as a High Line Construction Supervisor and served in Personnel. He was a Sergeant in the Florida National Guard. He loved all sports and in his younger years played softball and basketball for many local church teams. He loved the Florida Gators. He was a Christian and loved his family dearly. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5-7 pm and a funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, 10 am at Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610 with interment immediately following at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Those who wish may make memorial donations to LifePath Hospice. https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GeneralDonation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019
