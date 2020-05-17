BUIE, Terry 68, of Tampa, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Miami where he enjoyed surfing, running, motorcycling, sculpturing and drawing but most of all, playing his guitars. He relocated to Tampa in 1988 and continued guitar playing for various public events and sharing copies of his music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette Buie; father, Finley Buie; brothers, Finley Buie III and recently Leslie Buie. He is survived by his sister, Pat Buie Johnston; nephew, Tyler Johnston and nieces, Ginger Buie Gust-ason, and Heather Johnston Conley. The family will have a private scattering of ashes. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.