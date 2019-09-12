Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 (813)-737-3128 Visitation 10:00 AM Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DYKES, Terry Mooty 73, a long-time resident of Plant City, Florida, entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2019, at his home. He had a brief but difficult bout with pulmonary fibrosis while also dealing with Type 2 diabetes and MCI (mild cognitive impairment) for the past several years. He was born in Albany, Georgia, on March 16, 1946, to Terry and Peggy (Mooty) Dykes. He was raised in Albany and, later, Dothan, Alabama, with his sisters Billie (Dykes) Strickland, Peggy (Dykes) Reed, and Betty (Dykes) Kofmehl. He attended Lyman Ward Military Academy in Campbell, Alabama, for his high school years due to his mother's untimely death from meningitis. His father traveled much of the Southeast selling items for Air Products, Inc. He joined the Navy in 1967 and served as a sonar technician for six years. In 1971, he married Barbara Fulford from Plant City, and they began their new life together in Jacksonville, Florida, while he was stationed at Mayport. He enjoyed skydiving and, later, bicycling. After his Navy duty was completed, he attended Hillsborough Community College to earn a two-year degree in electronics. He worked for the Coronet mine in Springhead (Plant City) for twenty-two or more years as an instrument technician. During that time, he became an amateur ham radio operator and participated in a couple of disaster drills the county sponsored. Around 2002, he entered the local 915 I.B.E.W. apprenticeship program in Tampa to become an electrician trained for commercial building. Mr. Dykes was a Christian and attended several local churches over the years with his wife and son, Samuel Terry Dykes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Peggy Dykes, and by his step-mother, JoNell Dykes. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law (Joy), and two precious grandchildren, (Kylie and Tyler). He is also survived by his three sisters and their beautiful families. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 11 am, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Mr. Dykes' body will rest in the Shiloh Cemetery in Plant City beginning Saturday, September 14 after a graveside committal that will include a military flag presentation to the family. Already, however, his soul is with God and Jesus in Heaven. Expressions of condolence at:

DYKES, Terry Mooty 73, a long-time resident of Plant City, Florida, entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2019, at his home. He had a brief but difficult bout with pulmonary fibrosis while also dealing with Type 2 diabetes and MCI (mild cognitive impairment) for the past several years. He was born in Albany, Georgia, on March 16, 1946, to Terry and Peggy (Mooty) Dykes. He was raised in Albany and, later, Dothan, Alabama, with his sisters Billie (Dykes) Strickland, Peggy (Dykes) Reed, and Betty (Dykes) Kofmehl. He attended Lyman Ward Military Academy in Campbell, Alabama, for his high school years due to his mother's untimely death from meningitis. His father traveled much of the Southeast selling items for Air Products, Inc. He joined the Navy in 1967 and served as a sonar technician for six years. In 1971, he married Barbara Fulford from Plant City, and they began their new life together in Jacksonville, Florida, while he was stationed at Mayport. He enjoyed skydiving and, later, bicycling. After his Navy duty was completed, he attended Hillsborough Community College to earn a two-year degree in electronics. He worked for the Coronet mine in Springhead (Plant City) for twenty-two or more years as an instrument technician. During that time, he became an amateur ham radio operator and participated in a couple of disaster drills the county sponsored. Around 2002, he entered the local 915 I.B.E.W. apprenticeship program in Tampa to become an electrician trained for commercial building. Mr. Dykes was a Christian and attended several local churches over the years with his wife and son, Samuel Terry Dykes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Peggy Dykes, and by his step-mother, JoNell Dykes. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law (Joy), and two precious grandchildren, (Kylie and Tyler). He is also survived by his three sisters and their beautiful families. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 11 am, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Mr. Dykes' body will rest in the Shiloh Cemetery in Plant City beginning Saturday, September 14 after a graveside committal that will include a military flag presentation to the family. Already, however, his soul is with God and Jesus in Heaven. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close