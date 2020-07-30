Terry JONES

JONES, Terry Henri went home to Jesus Monday, July 27, 2020. He was welcomed with a "well done my good and faithful servant" by his Lord and Savior. Terry was born August 21, 1940 in Tallassee, Alabama. Raised in Winter Haven, Florida by his mother Nell Jones and father Taft Jones. He graduated from Winter Haven High in 1958. There he met Michelle Mysko and they became sweethearts. He joined the United States Marine Corps after graduation and upon returning from overseas he and Michelle wed in 1961. They moved to their home in Valrico in 1972. Terry graduated with an AA degree from Florida College in Temple Terrace and two degrees from USF. He became a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ when he was ordained by the Agape Evangelistic Mission in 1978. The founding Pastor of Christ Center Fellowship, Terry ministered to many over 32 years. After retiring, he ministered to a homegroup for over four years. He worked part time for the Brandon News, Tampa Tribune, and the St. Petersburg Times as a sportswriter focusing on High School sports with a passion for High School Wrestling. Terry was the first journalist inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, located in Oklahoma. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years; two daughters, Terri Lyn Jones and Laurie Motes; one granddaughter, Mariah Perez; two grandsons, Tyler and Matthew Motes; two great-granddaughters, Allonah and Abigail Perez; son-in-law, Bill Motes; and grandson-in-law, Yuni Perez. Terry loved to fish and was an avid Florida Gator fan. Terry loved Jesus, but he wanted all to know that Jesus knew and loved Terry. Graveside services, with social distancing, will be held 11 am Friday, July 31, 2020, at Bloomingdale Cemetery, Valrico. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com