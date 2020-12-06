1/1
Terry Lowery
LOWERY, Terry L. 62, of Clearwater, passed November 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his twin brother, Jerry; his father, Toby. He is survived by mother, Marilyn; sisters, Cheryl, Tammy, Lora (Jim); son, Terry E. (Karie); grandchildren, Emillie, Hannah, Megan, Ava; g-g, Zachary; two nieces; three nephews. Terry worked on small engines, locksmith, and at TechData. He enjoyed golfing, football, and fishing. Terry was dearly loved by his family. Service at a later date. ALife Tribute FuneralCare

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
