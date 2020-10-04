MCKNIGHT, Terry Dennis 75, of Dade City, passed away on September 29, 2020 due to heart complications. He is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma; and his father, Russell. Terry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary; his sons, Michael, James, and John; his granddaughter, Sailor; and his grandsons, William and Henry, as well as many lifelong friends whom he loved like family. Terry was born on February 27, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan and as a young child moved to Tampa, Florida (Sulphur Springs) where he went on to graduate from Chamberlain High School in 1963. He earned an Electrical Engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After graduation, he worked in Libya for Schlumberger, a French oil company, until the 1969 Libyan revolution. Upon returning to Florida, he earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Florida in 1974, where he served on the Law Review. He practiced law in Dade City and Zephyrhills with Sumner, Tyner, & McKnight, served as attorney for Flagship Bank, and later worked for Cross Environmental Services. Family was always Terry's focus and priority. He was enthusiastically involved in the activities of his three boys, never missing a game or practice and even coaching many sports teams. Words fail to express the gratitude of his family to have had Terry in his various roles as husband, father, and grandfather. His collection of rock 'n roll records provided many nights of entertainment for friends and family. His uncanny recall of facts made for vivid stories and he had many to tell. In retirement, he was happiest puttering in the yard, fishing in the lake, and enjoying the tower, his "gazebo in the sky." His greatest joy, however, was the time he spent with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Terry would jokingly say that he's "not just another pretty face," but everyone loved him for his humor, kindness, integrity, and unassuming nature. The McKnight family will host a gathering to celebrate Terry on Sunday, October 11, 2020. All are welcome to attend the informal event, which will begin at 5 pm at the family's Dade City home. In lieu of flowers, the McKnights encourage those who knew Terry to bring or send their favorite written memories they wish to share with the family. Please visit Papa T's full obituary at www.blountcurrymacdill.com
