RICE, T.G. "Jerry" 78, of Dade City, FL, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 with his family at his bedside. Jerry began his long career with Lykes Pasco, Inc. in 1965 and retired in 1998 after having served as President and Chief Operating Officer. Throughout his career and well into retirement, Jerry served on many boards including the Florida Citrus Commission, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (Chairman) and many industry related boards. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; their two boys, Edwin (Liz) and Kelly (Kathy); mother-in-law, Norma Gorsuch; sister-in-law, Cheri Gorsuch; his four grandchildren, Shelton (Kaitlyn), Winston, Alex, and Erin; and his great-grandson, Everett (Shelton). A closed family memorial service will soon be held followed by a celebration of Jerry's life on a date to be determined. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the . www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020