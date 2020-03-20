T.G. "Jerry" RICE

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the Rice family. As a secretary in the..."
    - Sandra Spiess
  • "Jerry...A loving husband, caring Father, Grandfather, Great..."
    - Art and Phyllis Valadie
  • "I could write a book about what Jerry Rice means to me. ..."
    - Jim Zellner
  • "We are going to miss our dear friend Jerry. We have many..."
    - Terry and Karen Miller
  • "Pam and family sorry for your loss Jerry was my boss and a..."
    - Bill Brannen
Service Information
Hodges Family Funeral Home - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-6100
RICE, T.G. "Jerry" 78, of Dade City, FL, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 with his family at his bedside. Jerry began his long career with Lykes Pasco, Inc. in 1965 and retired in 1998 after having served as President and Chief Operating Officer. Throughout his career and well into retirement, Jerry served on many boards including the Florida Citrus Commission, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (Chairman) and many industry related boards. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; their two boys, Edwin (Liz) and Kelly (Kathy); mother-in-law, Norma Gorsuch; sister-in-law, Cheri Gorsuch; his four grandchildren, Shelton (Kaitlyn), Winston, Alex, and Erin; and his great-grandson, Everett (Shelton). A closed family memorial service will soon be held followed by a celebration of Jerry's life on a date to be determined. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the . www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020
