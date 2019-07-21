POLLARD, Thaddeus Sidney
99, passed on July 13, 2019. His wife of 76 years, Lucille, preceded him in death. He leaves two children, Gary Pollard and Becky Anderson; and two grandchildren, Dr. Derek Pollard and Dr. Jenna (Troy) Sage. He was a proud and patriotic WWII Navy Seabee and active community volunteer. A joint service for Thad and Lucille will be held at 10 am, Aug. 12, at East Lake United Methodist Church, Palm Harbor. A burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Bay Pines VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toymakers of East Lake or Honor Flight of West Central Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019