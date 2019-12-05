Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma BLASKO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLASKO, Thelma 94, of Clearwater, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Oct. 30, 2019 at Bon Secours, Maria Manor, St. Petersburg, FL. Thelma was born in Bentleyville, PA June 6, 1925 to John and Susan (Bobka) Majoros, one of eleven children, all raised on the family farm. She graduated from California University of PA. In 1949, she married Max Blasko who pre-deceased her in 2010. They raised four children living in Miami, Atlanta, Edison, NJ, and settling in Clearwater, FL in 1970. Thelma was a gifted pianist, typist, lifelong member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and an active member of Miami Shores Presbyterian Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clearwater. Thelma is survived her four children, Dennis Blasko (Molly), Carole Page (Edward), Kathy Palmer (Daniel), Barbara Blasko; four grandchildren; four great-grand-children; her sister, Norma Dubinsky, and many nieces and nephews. Thelma's family would like to thank her niece, Wendy Criswell as well as the staff at Bon Secours, Maria Manor for their care and support throughout the years. Services will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania.

BLASKO, Thelma 94, of Clearwater, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Oct. 30, 2019 at Bon Secours, Maria Manor, St. Petersburg, FL. Thelma was born in Bentleyville, PA June 6, 1925 to John and Susan (Bobka) Majoros, one of eleven children, all raised on the family farm. She graduated from California University of PA. In 1949, she married Max Blasko who pre-deceased her in 2010. They raised four children living in Miami, Atlanta, Edison, NJ, and settling in Clearwater, FL in 1970. Thelma was a gifted pianist, typist, lifelong member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and an active member of Miami Shores Presbyterian Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clearwater. Thelma is survived her four children, Dennis Blasko (Molly), Carole Page (Edward), Kathy Palmer (Daniel), Barbara Blasko; four grandchildren; four great-grand-children; her sister, Norma Dubinsky, and many nieces and nephews. Thelma's family would like to thank her niece, Wendy Criswell as well as the staff at Bon Secours, Maria Manor for their care and support throughout the years. Services will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close