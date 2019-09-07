|
BROCK, Thelma Psaras "Themi" 77, of Kissimmee, passed away September 5, 2019. Born in Tarpon Springs, she graduated from Tarpon Springs High in 1959. She graduated with her LPN in 1963, and worked as a surgical nurse for over 50 years until her retirement in 2012. Themi is survived by her husband, Johnny Brock, whom she married in 1964; her daughter, Helen (Scott) Ford; grandsons, Blake, Justin, and Stephen (Meghan); great-grand-daughters, Addison and Lyla; sister, Nena Assimack; brother-in-law, Tommy (Jewel) Brock; her beloved family and friends; and her loving furbaby, Kasper. A visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 10-11:30 am, at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs. A funeral will be held at 12 pm, Monday, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Burial will be at a later date in Kissimmee. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019