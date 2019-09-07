Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma BROCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma BROCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma BROCK Obituary
BROCK, Thelma Psaras "Themi" 77, of Kissimmee, passed away September 5, 2019. Born in Tarpon Springs, she graduated from Tarpon Springs High in 1959. She graduated with her LPN in 1963, and worked as a surgical nurse for over 50 years until her retirement in 2012. Themi is survived by her husband, Johnny Brock, whom she married in 1964; her daughter, Helen (Scott) Ford; grandsons, Blake, Justin, and Stephen (Meghan); great-grand-daughters, Addison and Lyla; sister, Nena Assimack; brother-in-law, Tommy (Jewel) Brock; her beloved family and friends; and her loving furbaby, Kasper. A visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 10-11:30 am, at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs. A funeral will be held at 12 pm, Monday, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Burial will be at a later date in Kissimmee. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now