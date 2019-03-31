CHALK, Thelma "Jackie"



Our Jackie, was born on December 31, 1925 right here in Dunedin. The house from which she moved to Mease Manor was built on the property on which she has lived all of her life. She attended elementary school at the "Dunedin School House" and high school at Clearwater High.



Jackie's father, Rada Chalk, was the police chief here for many years. Her mom, Lassie, was able to be a stay at home mom until Jackie and her sister were older. Jackie's sister, Mary, who is six years her junior, lives in Portland, Oregon. Mary and her husband, Frank, have two boys who are both grown and married and who have their own families with whom Jackie was very close.



Her family has been an important part of the First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin forever. In fact, Jackie remembered being suspended from the bell tower as the angel in the live Christmas pageant when she was a young girl.



Jackie served for 49 years as an officer for what is now Sun Trust. The bank was first The Bank of Dunedin, then Sun Bank before becoming Sun Trust.



"S.J." - short for Super Jackie (the name given to her by her youngest granddaughter) may not have family living close by, but she became a significant part of a myriad of families over the years and holidays always included several family event invitations. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Jackie enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and reading.



Those of us whom Jackie considered family have always felt truly blessed to have her in our lives.



Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary