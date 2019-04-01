|
CHALK, Thelma (Jackie)
passed away on March 11, 2019. She spent her entire life on Scotland Street, where she was born. Jackie is survived by a sister, Mary (Frank) Thorne; nephews, Steven (Cecilia) Thorne and Scott (Hazel) Thorne; two great-nieces and a great-nephew, Isabella, Lourdes, and Benicio Thorne; and several cousins. A memorial service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin on Friday, April 5, where she was a long-time active member. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to the church or .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2019