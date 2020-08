Or Copy this URL to Share

DALACOS, Thelma Lula 96, of Tarpon Springs, died Aug. 7, 2020. Survived by sons, Peter, Bill; three grands; one great-grand. Funeral 11 am, Aug. 13 at St. Nicholas Cathedral. Vinson



