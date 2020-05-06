I remember your vibrant life and your exquisite style. I envied all the traveling you did. You inspired me to travel and see as much of the world as I could, which made me decide to join the Air Force and allowed me to see much of the US and several other country's around the world. Your pushing of education made me make time in my military career to continue my education and earn my Bachelor's degree. In your own way you have contributed to the wonderful life I enjoy today. I love you and will miss you. May God allow us to meet again in our next life so I can tell you these things myself. Dallas (my Mom) is waiting to take you now and show you your new life with Jesus. May God bless you and watch over you.

William Jones

Family