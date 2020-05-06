FIELDS, Thelma M. 82, died peacefully May 4, 2020. She was a resident at Summers Landing Memory Care in Warner Robins, GA. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, Thelma was a graduate of Cheney University in Pennsylvania. After a more than thirty year career in education, she retired from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania school district as a guidance counselor. After retirement, Thelma loved traveling and shopping. She had a well known passion for shoes. A woman of faith, she was a former member of Bethany Baptist in Chester, as well as Beulah Baptist Institutional Church in Tampa, Florida where she lived for many years. She was predeceased by her mother, two brothers, and a sister. Leaving to cherish her memory is her brother and best friend, Willie Everett Jr. (Elaine) of Centerville, GA as well as many extended family members and friends. Funeral arrangements are private. Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com. Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.