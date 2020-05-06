Thelma FIELDS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIELDS, Thelma M. 82, died peacefully May 4, 2020. She was a resident at Summers Landing Memory Care in Warner Robins, GA. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, Thelma was a graduate of Cheney University in Pennsylvania. After a more than thirty year career in education, she retired from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania school district as a guidance counselor. After retirement, Thelma loved traveling and shopping. She had a well known passion for shoes. A woman of faith, she was a former member of Bethany Baptist in Chester, as well as Beulah Baptist Institutional Church in Tampa, Florida where she lived for many years. She was predeceased by her mother, two brothers, and a sister. Leaving to cherish her memory is her brother and best friend, Willie Everett Jr. (Elaine) of Centerville, GA as well as many extended family members and friends. Funeral arrangements are private. Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com. Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
6 entries
May 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Alice Clark
Family
May 5, 2020
Thelma, thank you for Loving us unconditionally. Your Legacy of Life will forever live on in the hearts of your family and the many lives you touched. I am forever grateful for the deposit you made in my life.
Carolyn Rawls
May 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Fields Family for the loss of your loved one, Thelma, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
Dallas Jones Baby Boy, &quot;Bill&quot;
I remember your vibrant life and your exquisite style. I envied all the traveling you did. You inspired me to travel and see as much of the world as I could, which made me decide to join the Air Force and allowed me to see much of the US and several other country's around the world. Your pushing of education made me make time in my military career to continue my education and earn my Bachelor's degree. In your own way you have contributed to the wonderful life I enjoy today. I love you and will miss you. May God allow us to meet again in our next life so I can tell you these things myself. Dallas (my Mom) is waiting to take you now and show you your new life with Jesus. May God bless you and watch over you.
William Jones
Family
May 5, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Jones
May 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Glendora Brooks
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved