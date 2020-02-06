Thelma FOOTMAN

Obituary
FOOTMAN, Thelma Irene Shaw 93, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on January 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela L. Footman; sons, Donald R. Walker Sr., John Footman, Samuel F. Footman, Gary M. Footman, and James T. Footman; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchild- ren. Graveside services will be held Saturday February 8, 11 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery, 101 55th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020
