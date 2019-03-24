Obituary Guest Book View Sign

EVANS, Thelma Knight



born May 21, 1927 to the late Virgil and Virginia Knight in St. Petersburg FL. Thelma graduated from Gibbs High School and Florida A&M University. After teaching in Florida, she volunteered in East Lansing, MI schools, American Association of University Women, Ingham County Medical Auxiliary, Lansing Symphony, Lansing Art Guild, NAACP, National League of Cities, and Urban League. Thelma was the first African American and third female appointed to East Lansing City Council. In 1979, Thelma established TKE Enterprises; was a Golden member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a charter member of Lansing/East Lansing Chapter of Links, Incorporated. Sunday, March 17, 2019, the Lord called his good and faithful servant home. Survived by son, Matthies III (Cassandra); daughter, Susan Elizabeth; grandsons, Matthies IV and Carson David; sister, Barbara (Earl) Willis; nieces and nephews. Thelma is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Matthies Evans Jr.; siblings, Virgil Knight Jr.; Wilhelmena Murphy; Queen Carter; Calvin Knight Sr.; and Leo Knight. Visitation, Tuesday, March 26, 4-7 pm, McRae Funeral Home, 1940 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S., St Petersburg, FL. Service, Wednesday, March 27, 10 am, Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3455 26th Ave. S, St. Petersburg, FL. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Send donations for Thelma K. Evans Cancer Research Endowment: Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation, Inc., 5656 South Stony Island Avenue, 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60637.,



