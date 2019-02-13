GIDEONS, Thelma Louise
(Slaughter) 87, of Lakeland, born June 29, 1931 in Webster, FL. She passed away February 10, 2019 in Lakeland, FL, and was married to Edwin Gideons for 72 years. Thelma is survived by her husband, Edwin; three sons, Leslie, Wayne, and Burt; sister, Lois Johnson; brother, Royce Slaughter. Services will be held 11 am, Wednesday, February 13, at Clay Sink Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Linden Cemetery.
