HEALY, Thelma Rose (Motta)



91, of Tampa, FL, passed away on May 25, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1928 in New York City to Enrico and Clothilde Motta. After raising seven children she returned to work as an Executive Secretary at Roosevelt Savings Bank in Garden City, NY until she retired to Florida. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved New York and loved to travel, swim, and get together with her girlfriends. She lived and loved with great humor and spirit. Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Francis X. Healy and her son, Clifford John Healy. She is survived by six children, Douglas, Christine, Cynthia, Francis X. Jr., Elizabeth, and Mary; and by her 10 grandchildren, Damian Healy, Melanie Marques, Daniela Marques, Ana Marques, Molly Ennis, Jane Ennis, John Healy, Kathleen Healy, Cody Karp, and Casey Karp; two great-grandchildren, Nathan Healy and Luke Healy; brother, Arthur Motta; and sister, Elaine Petronzio. Thelma was a devoted volunteer at Moffitt Cancer Center, Mort Elementary School, and the New Tampa Women's Club. Memorial donations may be made to OASIS Network of New Tampa, 16057 Tampa Palms Boulevard W. #315, Tampa, FL 33647-2001 or Kids and Canines, 3215 Nundy Road, Tampa, FL 33618. The family invites friends to celebrate Thelma's life at the clubhouse of Compton Park, 16101 Compton Drive, Tampa, FL, on June 1, 2019, from 5:30-8 pm.

