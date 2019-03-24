Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodora "Teddy" Oneal. View Sign

ONEAL, Dr. Theodora "Teddy"



age 82, of Temple Terrace, passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1937 on her mother's birthday, to Frieda and Theodore Toth. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald E. Oneal; her two sons, Donald Oneal Jr., (wife, Marty), and Jeffrey Oneal (wife, Julie); along with three grandchildren, Lauryn, Amanda, and Jenny Oneal. Teddy was a graduate of Hillsborough High School in 1955 and the University of Tampa. She went on to get her Master's degree at the University of South Florida and then completed her doctoral degree in secondary education and guidance with the University of Florida. She taught for many years in the public school system and at the university level until she retired to pursue a career in the Travel Industry. In 1980 she opened Temple Terrace Travel with her husband and son to pursue a new direction. In the travel industry, she found her love of seeing the world with her husband, Donald. They traveled to China, India, Australia, Europe, South America, and numerous other destinations. Her favorite places to see were Rome and southern France where she and Donald would often rent a car and visit numerous cities, wineries, and sights. In 1995, she retired from the travel industry selling to her son, Donald Jr. who still operates the agency today under the name, Travelworld.



Teddy continued to travel the world with Donald while she pursued other interests. She worked for years delivering Meals on Wheels. She was an officer with the Temple Terrace Women's Club and a member of the Temple Terrace Garden Club. She was also known as the "plant lady" of Temple Terrace donating numerous plants to charities and auctions. You could often find free plants out in front of their home on Riverhills Dr. for neighbors to take home and enjoy. Teddy was an avid golfer and belonged to the Temple Terrace Golf Association for 50 years. A Service to celebrate Teddy Oneal's life will be held at the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club on Sunday March 31, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hillsborough County Humane Society in her honor.



Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Terrace Oaks



12690 North 56th Street



Temple Terrace, Florida 33617

12690 North 56th Street

Tampa , FL 33617

