KRAMER, Theodore Albert A beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on May 4, 2020. He was born on New Year's Eve, 1947, in Kew Gardens, NY, to Martin and Helenan (Harris) Kramer, both now deceased. Ted grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, and spent his teen years in Cincinnati, OH, where he graduated from the Cincinnati Country Day School. He earned his B.A. in History from Lafayette College, and his M.B.A. from the University of Florida Business School. Ted served as a military policeman in the Army Reserve for six years. He met his wife, Mary Friedman, in the summer of 1970, while they were both attending University of Florida. They married in 1972, and spent their early married years in Atlanta, GA, where they had their two eldest children, Bob and Becky. In 1976, the young family moved to St. Petersburg, FL, so that Ted and Mary could start their own company, Today's Woman, Inc., a chain of women's apparel stores. As founder and president, Ted grew Today's Woman into a 58 store chain throughout Florida. During this time, Ted and Mary had two more children, Jenny and Bruce. They closed Today's Woman in 2002, retiring to Highlands, NC, where they joined the Wildcat Cliffs Country Club. Ted and Mary had a wonderful retirement, spending summers in Highlands and winters in St. Petersburg. Ted was passionate about his family, his friends, golf, history books, and beagles. He was a past member of the Board of Governors of Palms of Pasadena Hospital, past Vice President of the Jewish Federation, and a past member of the Community Relations Board of WEDU Public Television. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary; his children, Bob, Becky, Jenny, and Bruce; his daughter-in-law, Lizzie; his siblings, Jackie Mandell and Jill Munzer; Mary's siblings, Frances Williams, Bill Friedman, and Frank Friedman; and extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tampa Bay Beagle Rescue or the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.