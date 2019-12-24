LAUCK, Theodore E. "Ted" 80, of South Pasadena, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Ted was born in St. Louis, MO, to Ted and Rose (Bink) Lauck Sr. He grew up in West Bend, WI and St. Pete Beach, FL, attended St. John's Catholic School, St. Paul's Catholic HS, graduated from Bishop Barry HS, then attended Marquette University. He married Saranan McCune 59 years ago, and had four daughters, Liz-Beth (Tom Skipper) Lauck, Dee Dee Haddad, Ronice (Steve) Barlow, and Patricia (Eli) Nelson. He and his father owned Ted Lauck Chevrolet in West Bend for 29 years. He returned to St. Pete Beach and was active in many civic organizations. He is survived by his loving wife, adoring daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary K. Lauck, and two grandchildren. There will be visitation Friday, December 27, at Brett Funeral Home from 6-8 pm with a prayer service at 7 with a funeral mass Saturday, December 28, at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Guestbook available at: www.brettfuneralhome.net Brett Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 24, 2019