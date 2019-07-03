|
GROUNDS, Theodore S
age 90, of Clearwater, FL went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019. Born September 7, 1928 to John P. and Anna Grounds in Wheeling, WV; he is preceded in death by his son, Timothy. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 71 years, Roberta H Grounds; sister, Ruth Tisler and beloved family, Joseph and Lynn O'Neill, Kendall and McKenna O'Neill, Tyler and Kelleigh (O'Neill) Purtill, (his favorite) and the apples of his eye, great-grandchildren, Grayson and EmmaLeigh Purtill. Ted served his country as a Green Beret and worked for Florida Power for 39 years. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Palm Harbor. A celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 am, at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home Clearwater. The family requests donations to Suncoast Hospice in lieu of flowers. Go Gators.
Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 3, 2019